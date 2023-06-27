Man accused of lottery scam breaches in St James

Detectives assigned to the Lottery Scam Task Force arrested and charged a man in St James following a series of operations in the parish on Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Marklando Lamey of Valley Heights, Green Pond in St James has been charged with possession of identity information.

The police say during the operation, Lamey was found at a premises in Cornwall Courts, Montego Bay in the parish.

They say an onsite analysis of his cellular phone revealed several files with identity information of persons residing overseas.

This led detectives to Lamey's residence in Valley Heights, where documents populated with names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons residing overseas were allegedly found inside a dresser drawer.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.