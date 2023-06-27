Section of Seaview Drive in Lucea to be closed for repairs

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that a section of Seaview Drive in Lucea, Hanover will be closed to facilitate the replacement of a defective culvert, which has compromised the roadway.

The roadway will be closed in the vicinity of the Lucea Seventh Day Adventist Church tonight.

The closure will be in effect between 10 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says a targeted approach is being taken to the repair of the roadway, which will involve the removal and replacement of the culvert, revetment works, the construction of catch basins, the construction of headwalls, and the reinstatement of the roadway using asphaltic concrete.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

