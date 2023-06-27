St Catherine man pleads guilty to rape of elderly woman

A 32-year-old man on Monday pleaded guilty to the rape of a senior citizen at her home in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Gregory McLean, a labourer of Linstead in the parish, is to be sentenced on September 26.

He was remanded.

The court heard that in June 2022 the 65-year-old woman was at her home just outside Linstead when McLean broke in and sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the Linstead police and following investigations, McLean was arrested.

He was later charged with rape following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

