St Catherine man pleads guilty to rape of elderly woman
A 32-year-old man on Monday pleaded guilty to the rape of a senior citizen at her home in the St Catherine Circuit Court.
Gregory McLean, a labourer of Linstead in the parish, is to be sentenced on September 26.
He was remanded.
The court heard that in June 2022 the 65-year-old woman was at her home just outside Linstead when McLean broke in and sexually assaulted her.
A report was made to the Linstead police and following investigations, McLean was arrested.
He was later charged with rape following a question-and-answer session.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.