Teen girl, two men charged over gun seizure in Spanish Town

A teen girl and two men have been charged in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition on St Johns Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday.

Charged are:

· Tassieo Hutchinson, otherwise called 'Theo', a 36-year-old mechanic of St Johns Road.

· Jesse McLaren, a 19-year-old carpenter of Olympic Way, Kingston 11.

· A 16-year-old girl of Longville Park, Clarendon.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m., the Jamaica Eye team made contact with the St Catherine North Patrol giving information on a suspected vehicle.

The vehicle – a Toyota Axio motor car - was intercepted along St Johns Road in the parish with Hutchinson, McLaren and the teenage girl aboard.

The occupants and vehicle were searched and a Glock 9mm pistol with two magazines and nineteen 9mm cartridges were found inside the vehicle, according to the police.

The three were subsequently arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

Arrangements are being made for them to answer the charges in court.

