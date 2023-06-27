Two men found dead in cars in St Catherine
Published:Tuesday | June 27, 2023 | 9:09 PM
The bodies of two men have been found in separate cars along Salt Pond Road near Dunbeholden in St Catherine.
The discovery was made around 6:55 p.m. by passers-by who alerted the police.
Police investigators arrived at the scene and are searching for clues.
One car was parked behind the other with a male body in either vehicle.
The deceased have not been identified.
- Rasbert Turner
