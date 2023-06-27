Tue | Jun 27, 2023

Two men found dead in cars in St Catherine

Published:Tuesday | June 27, 2023 | 9:09 PM
The deceased have not been identified.

The bodies of two men have been found in separate cars along Salt Pond Road near Dunbeholden in St Catherine.

The discovery was made around 6:55 p.m. by passers-by who alerted the police.

Police investigators arrived at the scene and are searching for clues.

One car was parked behind the other with a male body in either vehicle.

- Rasbert Turner 

