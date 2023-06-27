Two men found dead in cars in St Catherine

The bodies of two men have been found in separate cars along Salt Pond Road near Dunbeholden in St Catherine.

The discovery was made around 6:55 p.m. by passers-by who alerted the police.

Police investigators arrived at the scene and are searching for clues.

One car was parked behind the other with a male body in either vehicle.

The deceased have not been identified.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.