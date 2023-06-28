53-y-o garbage collector charged for alleged sexual assault

A 53-year-old St Andrew garbage collector has been charged for the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl more than seven years ago.

Eric Forrest, otherwise called 'Street', was charged with grievous sexual assault following an incident at his home in 2015.

The police report that the girl, who was 16 at the time, went to Forrest's home to purchase fruits and he allegedly locked her inside his house and sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and Forrest was arrested.

He was charged after being pointed out during an identification parade.

His court date is being arranged.

