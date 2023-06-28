Chef gunned down at home
The Constant Spring Police are probing the murder of a chef and restaurant owner at his home at Calabar Mews, Kingston 20, on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Frederick Beckford, proprietor of Jae's Knife and Fork.
Beckford is also an ex-member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).
The police say Beckford had just arrived home about 9:20 p.m. when he was pounced upon by armed men.
They opened gunfire hitting Beckford multiple times before escaping in a motor vehicle.
The police were summoned and Beckford was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
-Andre Williams
