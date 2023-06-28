Cops charged for robbery of Chinese nationals to go to court Thursday

The two policemen who are charged in connection with the multimillion-dollar robbery of two Chinese nationals in downtown Kingston earlier this month are to appear in the Home Circuit Court on Thursday.

It is understood that the Director of Public Prosecutions preferred a voluntary bill of indictment for the case to be tried in the Home Circuit Court instead of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

It is being alleged that the complainants were at their wholesale on June 6 when the policemen, dressed in plain clothes, turned up and showed their identification cards.

The policemen allegedly said they had a warrant for the property to be searched.

A search was conducted of the premises and it is alleged that $8.5 million along with US$40,000 were removed.

The complaints were allegedly told to drive behind the police vehicle but while doing so it sped off leaving the complainants.

It was reported that the policemen were nabbed on June 8 at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston where they were believed to have been attempting to flee the island.

- Barbara Gayle

