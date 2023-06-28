FAO concerned over growing food loss and waste

THE FOOD and Agricultural Organization’s (FAO) representative to Jamaica, Dr Crispim Moreira, has characterised the growing level of food loss and wastage as one of the most critical problems facing the global food system.

Addressing the opening ceremony at a recent technical workshop on food loss and waste at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining’s Hope Gardens head office, Dr Moreira spoke about the urgency of the situation.

“We must recognise that in a world where hunger and malnutrition persist, it is simply unacceptable that approximately one-third of the food produced globally goes to waste. The statistics are staggering and the consequences are far-reaching. Food loss and waste not only squander valuable resources such as water, energy and land, but also exacerbate the challenges of food insecurity, poverty and environmental degradation,” he lamented.

The workshop was part of the FAO’s Regional Initiative on Sustainable Diets and Food Systems, which is seeking to strengthen the capacities of Latin American and Caribbean countries in reducing and preventing food loss and waste. Declaring that the workshop signalled a shared commitment to creating sustainable diets and food systems that prioritise human well-being and environmental stewardship, Dr Moreira said the importance of data and evidence is integral to the outcomes.

In May last year, then Agriculture Minister Pearnel Charles Jr put a $7-billion price tag on the value of the almost one-third of Jamaica’s domestic crop production which is wasted each year. He attributed this mainly to a lack of adequate storage and transportation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

And in February 2023, process development officer at the Scientific Research Council, Milynda Dosunmu, hit out against the practice by customers, farmers and businesses such as restaurants and hotels which discard food that could be given to less fortunate persons, such as the homeless.

In an interview with the Jamaica Information Service, the scientist said Jamaica needs to reconsider what we are doing in this regard.

“Having a lot of food wasted right now is not beneficial to us. Instead of wasting, we should try to build a food bank that we can donate to… and help feed those who actually need it,” Dosunmu said.

Meanwhile, Dr Moreira expressed optimism that with all the agricultural, food and other agencies working towards a common goal, much can be achieved in terms of reversing the significant losses we are now seeing.

“The challenges before us are substantial, but so, too, are the opportunities for change and progress. Together, we can transform our national food systems and make a significant impact on food loss and waste. Together, we can leverage our collective knowledge, expertise and resources to address the challenges we face and seize the opportunities that lie before us.”