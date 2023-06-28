Firearm case against St Catherine teens transferred to Gun Court

The case against three St Catherine teens accused of using an imitation gun in the robbery of a man in Portmore has been transferred to the Gun Court in Kingston.

When the matter was heard in the St Catherine Parish Court today, Senior Parish Court Judge Jacquline Wilcott stated that proper jurisdiction lies in the Gun Court.

The case is set for mention on July 21.

Bail was extended for the accused teens, who are ages 14, 15, and 16.

Allegations are that on May 11 a man was seen running towards a police vehicle.

He reportedly told the police that he was held up in the community of Monza by three young males.

The police went in pursuit of them and the trio was held and an imitation firearm seized.

They were subsequently charged with possession of a prohibited weapon after a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

