Gov’t to provide house to St Elizabeth burn victim Ackalia Dunkley

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, has informed that recent burn victim Ackalia Dunkley will receive a new house through the Government’s Indigent Housing Programme.

Young Ackalia suffered third-degree burns after a gas stove explosion at her home in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth, on June 16.

The grade-seven Black River High School student has since been flown to the United States for treatment.

McKenzie assured that upon the teen’s return to the island, she can look forward to better accommodation, as work will commence on her house expeditiously.

“When she comes back to Jamaica, she is not going to come back here wondering where she is going to be living,” the Minister said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I have given instructions to start [work] immediately, to tear down [the structure] that is there and to build a structure for her and her family that they will be proud of. That is the least we can do to help the family,” McKenzie added.

He encouraged citizens to continue praying for Ackalia’s recovery.

McKenzie was addressing the handover ceremony for an Indigent Housing Programme unit to beneficiary Shawya Farquharson on June 22.

The one-bedroom unit, which was constructed at a cost of $1.8 million, also boasts a kitchenette, bathroom, living area and front porch.

The house was one of two units handed over in the parish on June 22.

The programme, which is delivered under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s Municipal Social Assistanc programme, is designed to address the housing crisis among the poor and most vulnerable.

The programme is carried out by the Poor Relief Department.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.