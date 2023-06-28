HIV stigma still deeply rooted in Jamaica

PEOPLE INFECTED and affected with HIV have been living productive lives and hence have a right to live and work in a non-discriminatory environment here in Jamaica.

This appeal from Executive Director of the National Family Planning Board (NFPB) Dr Lovette Byfield comes against the background of some disturbing findings unearthed by the national People Living with HIV stigma survey conducted in 2019 in which 509 person were interviewed. It confirmed that despite all the efforts to demystify the HIV and in the process reduce discrimination, stigma and discrimination remain deeply rooted in Jamaica and continue to threaten the gains in the National HIV prevention and treatment response.

The study which was led by the Jamaica Network for Seropositives (JN+) confirmed that the concerns are real, not just perceived, according to Dr Byfield, who went public with the information last Wednesday, during the launch of the board’s national ‘Champions for Change’ programme promoting the reduction of stigma and discrimination against persons with HIV.

She disclosed that:

• Thirty-three per cent of participants reported experiencing at least one form of stigma or discrimination due to their HIV status, with the most common forms of stigma and discrimination being gossip, discriminatory remarks, and verbal harassment.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

• When asked about the form of discrimination they feared most, the most frequent response from the participants was the fear of being excluded or isolated by friends and family.

• More than one half (53 per cent) of participants reported that their HIV status make them feel guilty, ashamed, worthless, and/or dirty.

The concept for the Champions for Change campaign came out of the concern that despite all the stigma and discrimination reduction efforts, stigma and discrimination remain rooted in our Jamaican social construct and continue to threaten the gains being realised in the National HIV Prevention and Treatment response, according to Dr Byfield.

She explained that among the objectives of the Champions for Change campaign is the need to increase understanding and awareness about stigma and discrimination, human rights and the accompanying responsibilities among individuals, families, and the communities. It is also critical to improve knowledge of the related impact of stigma and discrimination on the lives of people living with HIV, as well as other key and vulnerable populations. In addition, it is important to motivate action among the Jamaican population to improve accepting attitudes and behaviour towards key and vulnerable populations.

Dr Byfield explained that the campaign will be pursued along two avenues, the first being the development of a television and radio commercial, along with four infographics for social media.

The television and radio commercial depicts a female being denied access to work and other opportunities because to her HIV-positive status.

The second prong is the engagement of three ambassadors to promote the messages of change that will contribute to the reduction of stigma and discrimination. Each ambassador will participate in speaking engagements and act as change agents by building awareness and motivating members of their network to embrace practices that can reduce stigma and discrimination. This engagement will last for six weeks. The three ambassadors are Donna Parchment Brown, Dimario McDowell and Dr Mario Guthrie.

“Friends, the NFPB is committed to work relentlessly toward our nation becoming a place where individuals can achieve their optimum sexual and reproductive health in an environment where their rights are respected and promoted. So, let me thank you wholeheartedly for being present and making this a truly memorable event. Become a champion for change in all your spaces. We encourage you to partner with us towards the achievement of improved health outcomes in our population,” Dr Byfield appealed to her audience at the Alhambra Inn & Restaurant in St Andrew.