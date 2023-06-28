‘It should never have been closed’

LONDON:

Former Met police Superintendent Leroy Logan MBE has called for investigations into the 1993 murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence to be reopened after a sixth suspect was named following a BBC TV news probe into the 30-year-old case.

Logan said the investigation which was closed by former Met Commissioner Cressida Dick in August 2020, on the basis that there were no new lines of inquiry, should be reopened because the BBC probe shows that there were major failings by the Met police involved in the case.

He was speaking after the BBC investigation (which was aired this week in a TV special) revealed that Matthew White, who died in 2021 aged 50, was the sixth suspect in the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993. Five suspects were already identified, but only two were jailed for the murder.

Speaking on BBC London, Logan said: “This is devastating news 30 years after Stephen’s murder and we are still getting revelations on such a magnitude of the incompetence and corruption of the police investigations which leaves you to believe, they just don’t care.

“It just shows that the culture of the individuals and the units charged with investigation of the murder was so toxic.

“This case was closed by then Met Commissioner Cressida Dick a few years ago, but it should never have been. They knew there was an outstanding person who was never investigated thoroughly for his involvement in the case and this was highlighted at the time, which basically means she didn’t care.

“And here we are, with the BBC revelations naming a sixth suspect, now showing that the case should never have been closed. What needs to happen now is for the case to be reopened and there should be sanctions against those officers involved with the initial investigation.”

His views echoed that of Stephen’s mother, Dame Doreen Lawrence.

She said: “What is infuriating about the latest revelations is that the man who is said to have led the murderous attack on my son has evaded justice because of police failures and yet not a single police officer has faced or will ever face action.

“Constant and repeated apologies from the Met police will not bring my son back and will not give me justice.

“The failure to properly investigate a main suspect in a murder case is so grave it should be met by serious sanctions. Only when Police officers lose their jobs can the public have confidence that failure and incompetence will not be tolerated and that change can happen.”

TWICE ARRESTED

The BBC investigation led by Home Affairs journalist Daniel De Simone revealed that a string of police blunders and missed opportunities may have helped Matthew White, who was twice arrested on suspicion of the murder of 17-year-old A-level student Stephen, to escape justice for three decades.

Leaked police files and surveillance pictures publicly linking White to the Lawrence murder raise serious questions about Scotland Yard’s controversial decision to stop investigating the case.

Reacting to the news, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP said the Lawrence family has already endured so much injustice that they should not have to keep waiting for answers and action.

She said: “Stephen Lawrence’s murder was a vile racist attack, and its impact is still felt 30 years later. Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family and friends today, who still continue to suffer without the justice they deserve. They should not have to keep waiting for answers and action.

“The police and criminal justice failures in this case run deep and it is extremely troubling that, after 30 years, yet more information is still emerging about more failures. Full and independent investigation into everything that went wrong is essential.

“It is very concerning that, three years after the IOPC file of evidence on misconduct was provided to the CPS, there still has not been any response on a charging decision. Given the seriousness of this case, these long delays and any further necessary investigations must be urgently addressed. “

Matthew White, the sixth suspect, died from a drug overdose in his flat in 2021. At his inquest, he was said to be suicidal and depressed at the time. Two original suspects, Gary Dobson and David Norris, are serving life sentences for Stephen’s murder.