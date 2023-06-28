Petrojam gets new General Manager

Telroy Morgan is to become the new general manager of the state-owned oil refinery Petrojam effective August 1.

In a statement today, Petrojam said Winston Watson's contractual arrangement will end come July 31 and that he and Morgan will use the period to work together for a smooth transition.

It noted that Morgan emerged as the successful candidate from a field of 115 applicants after an extensive recruitment process, with the post being advertised locally, regionally, and internationally.

The process included a psychometric assessment and interviews.

The selection committee comprised members of the Board of Directors and an external human resource expert.

Petrojam stated that Morgan has a combination of industry and technical experiences, qualifications and strong management and leadership competencies.

He has worked in the oil and gas industry for over 28 years and his credentials include an MSc in Chemical Engineering and an MBA in Management.

