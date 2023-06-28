Policeman shot in Clarendon

A policeman was today shot during a robbery in York Town, Clarendon, where he accompanied a friend to buy a motorcycle.

The injured cop remains in hospital.

The police report that the two men travelled to a community known as Parnassus and while there a grey Toyota Probox motor car with men aboard drove up.

The men exited the Probox and held up the potential buyer and robbed him of $200,000.

They then opened gunfire at them.

The cop was hit.

The policeman reportedly pulled his service pistol and returned gunfire in the direction of the gunmen.

They escaped into the area on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The injured cop was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information that could aid the police is being asked to contact the Four Paths Police at 876-9870429 or Crime Stop at 311.

