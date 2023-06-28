Portland taxi operator charged after allegedly trying to suffocate spouse

A Portland taxi operator has been charged with attempted murder following a dispute with his common-law spouse.

He is 37-year-old Royan Stewart, of Rural Hill in Portland.

He has been charged with attempt to suffocate with intent to commit murder, assault occasioning bodily harm, malicious destruction of property and simple larceny.

It's reported that on Sunday, May 21 about 2:30 a.m., Stewart allegedly attacked his common-law spouse, pushed her into a concrete wall, causing injuries.

He also reportedly destroyed her cellular phone and laptop computer. In a bid to escape the abuse, the woman relocated to Johnson Mountain in St Thomas.

However, Stewart turned up at her home and again attacked her, this time using a pillow, he attempted to suffocate her.

He also reportedly stole her debit cards and personal identification cards.

A report was made to the police and Stewart subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being arranged.

