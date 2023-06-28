Summer Grow Camp on for children

ANOTHER EXCITING summer of interactive, fun-filled agricultural lessons and activities is on the horizon as the Budding Farmers Grow Club gears up to host its annual Summer Grow Camp.

The camp, which is slated for July 3 to 15 and August 7 to 19, is aimed at introducing children, ages three to 10 years, to the ins and outs of farming, sustainability, climate change and food security, while integrating literacy and numeracy.

Founder/director of the club, Grace Henry said, “We are expecting the camp to grow significantly this year,” as she pointed out that approximately 50 to 60 children are expected at the camp.

“They (campers) will be making their own burgers and fixing them up with whatever vegetables they like. The aim of this activity is to have children learning about the benefits of eating healthily and how to prepare their food attractively,” Henry said.

The weekly roster for the camp will include sessions on gardening and animal farm management, caring for animals, photography, farming as a business, hydroponics systems, budgeting, and art and craft. Additionally, the children will play and take part in theatre/creative expression each day.

Like last year, campers are also expected to meet the minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining as well as hear riveting presentations from industry leaders. They will also participate in a cookout and a field trip to a farm.

“We are also using the camp to do literacy with a reading specialist and numeracy intervention for children who need it,” Henry added.

The camp will be held at Chalmers Avenue in Kingston from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays. The cost is $2,500 daily, $12,000 weekly or $20,000 for two weeks. Group rates are also available.

Persons can register by reaching out to @buddingfarmersja on Facebook or Instagram, contacting bfgrowclub@gmail.com or by calling 876-564-0430.