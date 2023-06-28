Taxi operator killed in Hanover

A taxi operator was shot and killed at his home in Sandy Bay, Montpellier in Hanover, on Tuesday night.

He has been identified as St O'Brian Downey, otherwise called 'Cuban'.

The police state that Downey was at his home when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Downey was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sandy Bay and Lucea police have commenced an investigation into the killing.

- Hopeton Bucknor

