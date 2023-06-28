Trelawny man charged with human trafficking, false imprisonment of woman

Trelawny carpenter 37-year-old Shamarie Spencer has been charged for allegedly keeping a woman captive for almost a year and subjecting her to abuse.

Spencer, who is from Wakefield, was charged on Tuesday with human trafficking, false imprisonment, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault at common-law, assault occasioning bodily harm, and benefiting from human trafficking.

He is set to appear before the parish court at Clarks Town on Wednesday, July 12.

The police report that Spencer offered the woman a place to stay and she accepted.

Between March 2022 and February 2023, Spencer allegedly beat and threatened her with a gun and locked her inside the house to prevent her from leaving.

He also reportedly took several men to the house and told them to have sexual intercourse with the woman for payment.

During a targeted police operation in the Wakefield community, Spencer was arrested and subsequently charged on Tuesday, June 27.

