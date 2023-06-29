17-y-o charged for allegedly pulling gun during dispute at school

A 17-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly hitting a female student with a gun during a dispute at a high school in the Corporate Area.

The Kingston Central police report that the girl was assaulted after she intervened in an attack on another student by the accused.

The incident happened sometime after 11 o'clock Tuesday morning.

The police say the female student asked the 17-year-old to desist from carrying out his actions.

According to the police, she was hit in the face by the juvenile and when the student retaliated, he reportedly brandished a firearm.

Hours later, he was apprehended by lawmen who took him into custody.

The boy was charged with using a firearm to commit a scheduled offence, being in possession of a prohibited weapon, assault occasioning bodily harm, and assault at common law.

The police say a search of his home was carried out on Wednesday, June 28 and an APX Beretta nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

The teen boy was then charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

