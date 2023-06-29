Burnt body of man found in St Catherine

The burnt body of a man was found in Harkers Hall district in St Catherine this afternoon.

The discovery was made around 3'o clock by passers-by who alerted the police.

Investigators are processing the scene.

There were claims that the body is believed to be that of a taxi operator, who plied the Linstead to Cheesefield route, who went missing on Monday.

However, the police stated that they are unable to confirm the information.

They, however, did indicate that the missing cabbie's vehicle has since been located.

- Rasbert Turner

