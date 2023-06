Shirley Moncrieffe (centre), director of education projects at the National Education Trust, demonstrates to Jo-Ann Clarke (right) how to use a Spanish language keyboard donated by Royale Computers and Accessories, while Sherene Ferguson Bissette looks on. Royale Computers donated 1,300 Spanish language keyboards valued at US$12,000 to the Ministry of Education and Youth to support the Spanish curriculum in both primary and high schools across the island.