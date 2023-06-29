Thu | Jun 29, 2023

Corporate Hands | Pepsi-Cola Jamaica supports Reggae Sumfest beach clean-up

Published:Thursday | June 29, 2023 | 12:07 AM
Employees from Pepsi-Cola Jamaica show their commitment to the environment and sustainability at the Reggae Sumfest-hosted beach clean-up at Catherine Hall, Montego Bay, on Saturday, June 17.
Contributed
