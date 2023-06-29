Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation helps to secure St Jago High with contribution to perimeter wall

Students of St Jago High School in Spanish Town, St Catherine, join (holding cheque, from left) school principal Collette Feurtado-Pryce; Sagicor Life financial adviser Colleen Wallace; alumna Melody Royal; and vice-principal Careen James-Barnett as they officially handed over a contribution of $800,000 from the Sagicor Foundation toward the building of the school’s perimeter wall. The new perimeter wall will provide greater security to students at the institution, and allow for the school to secure space to be used for further development in academic and sporting disciplines. As one of the most consistent top-performing and well-rounded public high schools in Jamaica, the 279-year-old Jago High School is the reigning champion of TVJ’s Schools’ Challenge Quiz competition, and fourth-place finishers for both genders at this year’s ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships.