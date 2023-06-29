Corporate Hands | Sandals, Beaches Negril celebrate young moms

Mothers at the Savanna-la-Mar outpost of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) were honoured under the theme ‘Meaningful Conversations with Mom’. Team members from Sandals and Beaches Resorts in Negril were present and eagerly shared genuine parenting moments with the young mothers enrolled in the institution. Symbolic of a formidable partnership, Melissa Boothe-Anderson (left), centre manager of the Savanna-la-Mar outpost of the WCJF, and Shanique Laing, regional public relations coordinator, strike a power pose after the completion of several meaningful conversations with the mothers in attendance.