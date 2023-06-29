Curfew imposed in sections of Admiral Town

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Zimbabwe, Admiral Town and Trench Town communities, from 6:00 p.m. today until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Rousseau Road from the intersection with Maxfield Avenue to the intersection with Lincoln Crescent;

East: Along Lincoln Crescent from the intersection with Rousseau Road continuing onto West Road to the intersection with Spanish Town;

South: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with West Road to the intersection with Maxfield Avenue;

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

West: Along Maxfield Avenue from intersection with Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Rousseau Road at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within these boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.