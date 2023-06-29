E-ticketing system improving efficiency, says National Security Ministry

The digitised Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) has resulted in greater efficiencies, reducing the number of issues associated with writing tickets by 90 per cent, the Ministry of National Security reports.

The system allows the police to issue tickets using a mobile device and printer. The data instantly uploads to the centralised TTMS database, which is accessible by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the traffic courts and all other government agencies that depend on traffic ticket information.

“Most of the issues that we had with the manual tickets have been eliminated with the use of the existing devices,” Senior Director with responsibility for Major Technology Transformation in the ministry, Emil Holgate, said.

“It (system) has brought about significant improvements just in the business process,” he added, noting that the ministry is pleased with the results.

Holgate noted that there is also significant reduction in the time it takes for the police to issue a traffic ticket.

“Before, with the manual ticket, officers would take upwards of five minutes to write a single ticket. With the e-ticket device, in just under two minutes you can write a ticket. You just need to input the information because they're linked to databases and it auto populates for you,” he pointed out.

Holgate said there are also benefits to motorists.

“The motorist is no longer detained for five to seven or 10 minutes. They are dealt with a lot faster so that they can get on with their business. So, overall, the improvement in the efficiency has brought about, I would dare to say, a greater experience... for everybody,” he noted.

There has also been an increase in the number of traffic tickets being issued, with the number now averaging 7,000 per week, which Holgate said is a direct result of the digitisation of the system.

