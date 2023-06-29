Kenneth Russell to represent PNP in St Ann South Eastern

Dr Kenneth Russell has been selected to replace Lisa Hanna as the People's National Party's (PNP) standard-bearer in St Ann South Eastern.

At last Sunday's meeting of the PNP's National Executive Council, the party's Election Monitoring Committee recommended that the final runoff would include the two aspirants who secured the highest votes but who did not reach the 50% + 1 threshold in the initial runoff.

Russell and Wavell Hinds, who emerged as the top two candidates from the first runoff, were selected to move forward in the contest.

The PNP says Russell has since been declared the candidate for the constituency as Hinds has conceded.

The party has called for the organisation and supporters in South East St Ann to rally around Russell.

“Your active engagement, enthusiasm, and dedication will be crucial in building a strong campaign and achieving success in the upcoming general elections. Russell's vision, expertise in education, and commitment to community development make him an ideal candidate to champion the interests and address the needs of the constituents in South East St Ann,” said PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell.

The PNP extended appreciation to all the candidates who participated in the runoff, noting that Hinds showcased commendable dedication and commitment throughout the selection process.

“His gracious concession to Russell exemplifies his strong commitment to the party's principles and the spirit of comradeship. The PNP expresses its heartfelt thanks to Hinds for his participation and contributions to the party and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.”

