Manchester High School choir on New York prize trip from Jamaican consulate

The Manchester High School Choir, winners of the Television Jamaica’s ‘All Together Sing’ competition for 2022, is currently in New York.

The choir was brought to New York on a prize trip for copping the top spot in the competition by Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alsion Wilson.

The students arrived in New York on Sunday night.

During their stay, they will have the opportunity to tour the iconic United Nations headquarters, visit the Borough of Manhattan Community College, enjoy a Broadway production, and a music studio.

“This trip is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent that led them to victory in the ‘All Together Sing’ competition. Let’s cheer them on as they showcase their incredible skills on an international stage,” said Wilson.