Sections of Clarendon under curfew

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Clarendon to help quell violence.

The affected communities are Corn Piece, Top Hill, Savannah and Raymond.

The curfew commenced at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 and will remain in effect until Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m.

The police say the measure is necessary due to an upsurge in violence, which has resulted in murders and shootings stemming from gang-related activities.

"Without intervention, it is anticipated that the violence will increase within the locale and spread to neighbouring communities," the police stated.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along an imaginary line about 2,050 metres from the Wembley Centre of Excellence to New Village at the eastern boundary.

East: Along an imaginary line about 4,850 metres from the northern boundary to Land Lease at the southern boundary.

South: Along an imaginary line about 1,560 metres from the eastern boundary to Raymonds at the western boundary.

West: Along an imaginary line about 4,560 metres from the southern boundary to the Wembley Centre of Excellence at the northern boundary.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

