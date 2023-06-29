Sections of Olympic Gardens under curfew

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Olympic Gardens community in the St Andrew South Division, from 6:00 p.m. today until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along West Bay Farm Road from the intersection with Unity Lane to the intersection with Sterling Road;

East: Along Sterling Road from the intersection with West Bay Farm Road to the intersection with Balcombe Drive;

South: Along Balcombe Drive from the intersection with Sterling Road to the intersection with Unity Lane;

West: Along Unity Lane from the intersection with Balcombe Drive to the intersection with West Bay Farm Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

