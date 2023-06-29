St Thomas Boys fêted at all-inclusive symposium

Thirty boys from 10 schools across St Thomas were fêted recently at a one-day all-inclusive symposium by several leaders in the parish.

The youngsters, from grades four to six, were catered to and mentored, pampered, and entertained at the Rudolf Elder Park in Morant Bay.

The event was organised by LASCO/Ministry of Education and Youth/Jamaica Teaching Council Teacher of the Year, Jody Brown, who told JIS News that the special guests enjoyed themselves immensely.

“The boys loved the meals, the motivational talks, and the interactive activities. Many of them have been asking when it will be held again,” Brown said.

He explained that the event, which was held under the theme ‘Today’s Boys …Tomorrow’s Men’ was aimed at encouraging the youngsters to be a better version of themselves.

“These are boys who are vulnerable based on their circumstances and, therefore, have been exhibiting problematic behaviours that require some sort of intervention. The target group was primary-school-aged boys because there is not much focus on this group nationally when compared to those in high school,” the educator said.

The day’s guest speakers were peer counsellor Howard Davis; automotive engineer Elvis Thomas; and director of corporate services at the Jamaica Information Service, Errol Gardner.

Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Hubert Williams; Member of Parliament for St Thomas Eastern, Dr Michelle Charles; and LASCO Chin Foundation’s Paul Irving all brought greetings and encouraged the youngsters to put their best foot forward as they go through life.

Several public- and private-sector companies mounted displays and led interesting activities with the boys.

They included the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and the Post and Telecoms Department.

There was also a sip-and-paint session, which was led by Master Teacher Caroline Miles and visual arts teacher Hugh Ingram; a haircare session led by Relian Thompson; a facial-care session, led by Shanique Marks and Simone Williams; and a manicure session, led by Latoya Taylor and Shaneka Williams.

The array of sponsors included the LASCO Chin Foundation, the St Thomas Municipal Corporation, Mike’s Party Rentals, Gear Plus by Hewden, Flawless Eventz, Phidd’s Furniture and Appliances, Sterling Bakery, and Island Vybez Kitchen.