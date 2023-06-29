Trelawny 19-y-o charged for murder of elderly man

A 19-year-old man was on Tuesday charged for the stabbed death of a senior citizen inside his vehicle in Barnstable, Stewart Town, Trelawny.

Giovannie Robinson, a labourer of Barnstable, is charged with the murder of 77-year-old Hewitt Clarke, who the police say was killed between Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

It is reported that about 6 p.m., Clarke was found by residents in his pickup truck parked in front of his yard motionless with chop wounds.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the elderly man was seen in the right front passenger seat with multiple slashes to his hands, chin, and chest.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, June 25, Robinson turned himself in to the police where he admitted that he stabbed Clarke to death with a machete, according to the police.

He was charged on Tuesday, June 27, following an interview.

