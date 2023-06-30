Another operation under way at religious compound in St James

A multi-agency operation is currently in progress at the Yahweh religious compound in St James.

The police say the operation is part of continued efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals associated with the compound, particularly the children, following a raid at the property on June 7, 2023.

The operation earlier this month resulted in several children being placed in the protective custody of the State.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says since that time it has been working closely with other government agencies and the families involved to ensure a "thorough, fair, and considerate handling of this complex matter."

"Our priority remains to secure the welfare of all individuals at the compound, uphold the law, and bring about a peaceful resolution to this situation. We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses," it states.

