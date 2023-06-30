Campbell hits back at Integrity Commission

Former state minister of foreign affairs Leslie Campbell says he is shocked by a recommendation from the Director of Corruption Prosecution at the Integrity Commission that he be charged for breaching the Integrity Commission Act.

Keisha Prince-Kameka made her decision on the basis that Campbell failed to provide information requested by the Director of Information and Complaints as it relates to his statutory declaration.

The report of investigation and Prince-Kameka's decision were tabled in the Senate today.

In a statement, the former parliamentarian hit back, requesting an urgent review of the decision that he be charged.

Campbell expressed that the commission continues to request the surrender value for an insurance policy, Guardian Life Care Plus, which according to him has no surrender value.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said he is awaiting the commission's Director of Information and Complaints to contact him for dialogue as stated in the report.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.