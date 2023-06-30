Case against Symbiote officials dismissed

The four executives of Symbiote Investments Limited, trading as Caricel, charged with breaches of the Telecommunications Act were today freed.

The charges against Symbiote CEO and director Lowell Lawrence, his wife, Minett Lawrence, who is the company secretary, Natalie Neil, company director, and Livingston Hinds, principal shareholder and director of Xtrinet, were dismissed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court by Parish Judge Maxine Ellis.

They were charged in February 2020 after being accused of breaching the Telecommunications Act by broadcasting without a Spectrum licence.

They were each charged with one count of conspiracy to use the spectrum without a licence and five counts of use of spectrum without a licence.

However, they objected to the charges with their lawyer on Monday arguing that the offences laid against them were an abuse of process.

The lawyer had submitted that the offences, being summary in nature, were not arrestable offences.

It was also argued that the crown failed to produce witnesses or evidence to support its case.

It was further argued that the police, having forcibly shut down Caricel's operations and seized its equipment, wanted to publicly justify their conduct and retain custody of the equipment.

Equipment valued at over US$9 million were seized by the police in February 2020.

Today, the judge ruled in favour of the Symbiote officials and dismissed the case.

The judge also ordered the immediate return of all the equipment seized.

Reacting to the ruling, Minett and Lowell Lawrence, in a statement, said that they were pleased with the outcome.

“It is a much-needed vindication in a case that has been delayed by great acts of injustice.”

- Barbara Gayle

