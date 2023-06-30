Falmouth sign construction to begin soon

Construction of the Jam Iconic Experience Falmouth sign is expected to begin by the end of summer 2023. This, according to Wade Mars, executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCO).

“The details surrounding (this) is at the procurement stage. We have to wait on the bidders to see what they come up with. This will help in determining the costing, the construction and the intricacies involved in presenting to locals and visitors an attraction which will draw people to the town,” said Mars.

He said that unlike the Negril and Montego Bay signs, the Falmouth sign will reflect the input from key stakeholders and residents of the town. “The Georgian architecture which is part of the history of the town, the times when rum was exported and a general attempt to maintain the town’s historical image will be maintained,” he explained.

According to Mars, the sign will be visible from the highway both east and west of Falmouth.

“The design has been presented to the municipality. They have accepted and endorsed the presentation made by our project officer Jomo Johnson,” said Mars.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Mayor Collen Gager said the sign was” timely, and this is an effort where Falmouth can be further identified. “You will now have an appearance. I am happy for visitors who can now look forward to an experience from which they can make their own postcards of their visit to Falmouth.”

The signs, which are being installed with the support of the Tourism Product Development Company, will form part of the tourism ministry’s destination experience.

In an earlier report, Tourism Minster Edmund Bartlett said millions of dollars are spent on experiences and items of art, noting that creativity helps to represent a location’s offering.

“The iconic signage intends to capture the elements, spirit, culture and vibe of the area. With Negril, which is the ‘Capital of Casual’, you see the kind of strong colour scheme as opposed to what is used in Montego Bay, at the airport at the roundabout. It provides a feeling, a touch and a mood for the place. That’s what that type of signage is intended to do,” he explained.

Bartlett also advised of plans to establish similar signage in St Ann and Trelawny.

“When we do Ocho Rios, you will see what [it] looks like and … we are going to do Falmouth too. You should see what we are doing at Discovery Bay now. When you drive by there, you will notice the landscaping that’s emerging … and in Mammee Bay, where we have the Waterwheel Experience,” he said.