IC rules Leslie Campbell should be charged for breaching Integrity Commission Act

The Director of Corruption Prosecution Keisha Prince-Kameka has determined that former state minister of foreign affairs Leslie Campbell should be charged for breaching the Integrity Commission Act.

Prince-Kameka made her decision on the basis that Campbell failed to provide information requested by the Director of Information and Complaints as it relates to his statutory declaration.

The report of investigation and Prince-Kameka's decision were tabled a short while ago in the Senate.

As Prime Minister Andrew Holness moved to shake up his Cabinet recently Campbell tendered his resignation as Government senator.

