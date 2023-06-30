Incest rampant in Trelawny – police

WESTERN BUREAU:

Head of the Trelawny police division, deputy superintendent Winston Milton, has raised concern about an increase in the number of cases of rape of minors and incest in the division, and is urging persons to exercise more care for young children.

Milton said that while other serious crimes like murder are on the decline, incidences of incest and rape have increased significantly.

At Wednesday’s town hall meeting hosted by Falmouth’s mayor, Collen Gager, Milton said, “In relation to the incidents of rape, we are particularly concerned because, in most incidents, the victims of this particular category of crime are minors.”

In comparison to the same period in 2022, there have been 70, or 27.8 per cent fewer instances of rape up to June 24 this year, according to police records. The police are currently investigating 182 rape incidents reported islandwide. The country recorded 252 in 2022.

7 CASES OF RAPE

The police note that Trelawny now accounts for seven of the national total for rape, up from six the year before.

According to the deputy superintendent, “In many cases these perpetrators are persons of trust, individuals who are close to the victims, either a relative of the victims, such as cousins, stepfathers, and in some instances, sadly, fathers and neighbours.”

Milton gave the assurance that the police are diligently working with interested parties to disseminate information on the best ways for them and their children to avoid becoming victims of rape.

He cautioned, “We can be very trusting, but sometimes we have to take precaution to make sure that those we trust don’t abuse our children.”

The Police Area One Division includes the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland. There were 55 recorded rape incidents for 2022 among the four police divisions.

Westmoreland registered the most with 22, while St James had 21.

Figures for Hanover and Trelawny were identical, with six cases each.

Area One has reported 30 rape assaults so far this year, with Hanover leading all divisions with 10 cases, including that of 10-year-old Nikita Noel, also known as ‘Jojo’, of Kew district, who was raped and strangled near her house by someone she apparently knew.

Trelawny and Westmoreland are tied for second place with seven cases each, while St James recorded six cases of rape.