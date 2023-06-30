JamaicaEye helps locate stolen car in St Elizabeth

The police in St Elizabeth on Friday recovered a motor vehicle just hours after it was stolen with the help of JamaicaEye.

The police say the Toyota Probox motor car was stolen in Clarendon early Friday morning.

They say information was gained from JamaicaEye, resulting in an intelligence-led operation in the town of Black River, St Elizabeth, where the car was located.

The owner for the property where the vehicle was found is being questioned by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Coleridge Minto, who assumed duties in St Elizabeth a week ago, said “We will not sit back and allow criminals to take over our parish".

"We will continue increasing our operations and vigilance as well as utilise coordinated efforts with other policing divisions and technologies as we dismantle gangs, even if it's a car stealing ring, seize guns and arrest gunmen who seek to use St Elizabeth whether as passage or destination,” he continued.

