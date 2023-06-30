Man killed in his bed in Clarendon

A welder was shot dead at his home in New Bowens, Clarendon on Thursday.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Calrick Campbell, also known as 'Ned' or 'Prezzie, a bauxite company employee of Castleton Drive in the community.

It is reported that about 11 p.m., Campbell was at home when several gunshots were heard by neighbours who summoned the police.

When the police arrived, Campbell was seen face down on his bed with gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.

He was then taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a woman remains hospitalised in serious condition following a gun attack that left her boyfriend dead in Bucks Heights, Effortville in the parish on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Carlton Haughton, also known as 'Shabba', a shopkeeper of Bucks Heights.

It is reported that about 11p.m., Haughton, his girlfriend, and his daughter were inside their house when a gunman came in, entered their bedroom, and opened gunfire killing Haughton on the spot.

His girlfriend was shot, but she managed to escape with the child and was assisted to hospital.

The child was not injured.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Clarendon has seen a 39.5 per cent increase in murders up to June 24, having recorded 53 homicides when compared to 39 killings over the corresponding period last year.

