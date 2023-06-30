Men charged for August Town triple murder get $800,000 bail

Three men charged for last April's triple murder which included the son of veteran singer Sanchez in August Town, Kingston, were today each offered $800,000 bail when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Kevon 'Trigga' Wright, 27, an engineer, Marvin Walker, 24, a vendor, and Jevaugh Smith, all of August Town, were all offered bail on three counts of murder, wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Conditions of their bail include that they report daily to the police, surrender their travel documents with a stop order in place as well as abide by a curfew order.

The men, who had to provide alternative addresses, were also instructed to avoid the August town community.

The trio was charged following the murder of Sanchez's son Kevan 'Kidz Friday' Jackson, 21; Rasheed 'Buppy' Edwards, 24, and 18-year-old Keno Wray, otherwise called 'Brains', all from Bedward Gardens in August Town.

It is reported that about 4:40 a.m., on April 30, a group of men were playing a game in a section of the community when Wright allegedly approached them and opened gunfire, the police say.

Four persons were shot and later transported to the hospital where Wray, Edwards and Jackson were pronounced dead.

The fourth person was admitted.

The three men, who residents said were “joined at the hip”, were long-time friends who were out playing board games at their normal hangout spot, just a few feet from their respective homes, after returning from a party the night before.

During the hearing, the clerk of court strongly opposed the bail for the three men.

But, lawyers for the accused challenged the main witness' identification evidence and highlighted several discrepancies in the prosecution's case.

The men are to appear in the Home Circuit Court on September 18.

Attorney-at-law Shemar Hanson is representing Walker, Franklin Grenyion for Smith while Matthew Simms is appearing for Wright.

- Tanesha Mundle

