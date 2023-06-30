Noxious odour threatens growth of tourism in Falmouth

WESTERN BUREAU:

JOY ROBERTS, the executive director for Jamaica Vacations in the Ministry of Tourism, has expressed concern that the foul odour emanating from the resort town of Falmouth, Trelawny, could hinder growth of the country’s cruise industry.

Falmouth’s cruise ship port is home to the largest cruise ship, The Wonders of the Sea. The facility was designed to highlight the town’s historic past and was strategically developed to enhance Jamaica’s cruise product. But Roberts told residents of Falmouth at a town hall meeting in Water Square on a Wednesday night that the town stinks and is filthy because so many people urinate in public places and do not properly dispose of garbage.

She noted that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise passengers were offered wholesome Jamaican entertainment in the streets of Falmouth, which is no longer possible due to the unbearable stench emanating from urine and uncollected garbage as a result of poor disposal practices by locals.

“Many of you know that we used to offer entertainment right here in the streets of Falmouth, but we have not been able to do it post-COVID because the streets are ‘renk’. We cannot bring them out there,” Roberts said.

“It’s one thing for them to pass through quickly and walk into the town, but to have them out there participating in the activities ... we can’t bring them out there just yet,” she said, urging the locals to do their part.

According to the executive director of Jamaica Vacations, cruise operators are concerned about the negative impact of the noxious odour throughout the city, as it prevents passengers from interacting with locals in the streets.

“I am happy that I am here, because on Monday (July 3,) I have a call [to make] because one of the cruise lines that come here had concerns about their people not being able to walk out into the streets the way they ought to,” Roberts informed.

“I would like to make an appeal to you, the people; you can help your municipality, you can help your parish by being responsible. Going to the restroom requires no effort,” she implored.

Two weeks ago, she noted observing a male resident defecating next to a public restroom, at the root of a tree.

Roberts insisted, “We cannot do that. When you see it, call it out.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com