Police probing suspected suicide and injury of two people in Mona

The police are probing a series of events which reportedly transpired in Mona, St Andrew, a short while ago, leaving one man dead and others, including a policeman, injured.

The deceased man is believed to have died from a suspected suicide.

A woman and a policeman are also hospitalised in serious condition.

It is reported that a woman and the now deceased man were travelling in a red Honda CRV when she jumped from the moving vehicle.

An off-duty policeman who was reportedly passing the incident stopped to assist.

The driver of the CRV reversed the vehicle mowing down the policeman as he assisted, The Gleaner understands.

The policeman is reportedly unresponsive.

The driver reportedly left the scene and drove further into the community.

A search was conducted and the driver was found hanging from a rope at a premises.

The police are now at the scene.

-Andre Williams

