Stakeholders relieved following killing of Clarendon wanted man - Police

The police in Clarendon say stakeholders are breathing a sigh of relief after one of the parish's most wanted criminals 19-year-old Romaine Murray, otherwise called 'John Tom', was killed in a shootout with cops on Thursday.

Murray was cut down in Greenwood, St James.

Murray, who headed Clarendon's most notorious list, is said to have been vicious in his demeanour and had been wreaking havoc across the parish for some time.

The police say he was responsible for "quite a few murders," but has managed to elude capture.

Acting Senior Superintendent Carlos Russell, head of the Clarendon Police Division told The Gleaner that his team ventured into St James to apprehend the young killer.

He said Murray was cornered near a shop, where he challenged the security team and was killed.

"Right now, the parish is very happy, and we have been seeing that as we have been talking to some people. It's just the immediate family who is mourning because no matter how bad a person is, they're still family, you know, "said Russell.

According to Russell, despite being implicated in a number of murders across the parish, people have been reluctant in providing the police with information out of fear.

"Dem 'fraid a him. People will say 'It's him, we saw,' but when you ask for statements, they say, 'No, mi nah guh nuh court, mi nah give no statement,' " Russell explained, asserting too, that Murray had been brazen in his attacks.

Murray was recently featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Wanted Wednesday campaign.

Gleaner sources say Murray was responsible for the murders of a prominent businessman and a vendor in the parish recently.

