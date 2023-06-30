Teen boy charged after gun found on roof

A teen boy was arrested and charged on Wednesday following the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition on Smith Lane in Kingston.

He is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The Central police report that about 1 p.m. a team on an operation carried out a search at a premises where a Beretta nine millimetre pistol and a magazine containing eight 9mm cartridges were found on the roof.

The teen was held in connection with the seizure.

The teen is set to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court on Thursday, July 6

