Two men shot, one fatally, in reported Orange Street gunfight with cops

The police have cordoned off a section of Orange Street in Kingston following an alleged shootout with gunmen a short while ago.

The alleged gunmen were travelling in a blue motor car which crashed in a perimeter wall near the York Park Fire Station.

It's reported that two men were shot in the incident, one fatally.

Guns were reportedly seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

-Andre Williams

