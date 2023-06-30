Fri | Jun 30, 2023

Two men shot, one fatally, in reported Orange Street gunfight with cops

Published:Friday | June 30, 2023 | 10:32 AM
The police have cordoned off a section of Orange Street in Kingston following an alleged shootout with gunmen a short while ago.

The alleged gunmen were travelling in a blue motor car which crashed in a perimeter wall near the York Park Fire Station.

It's reported that two men were shot in the incident, one fatally.

Guns were reportedly seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

-Andre Williams

