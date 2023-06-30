Update | Three killed in Orange Street shootings

Three people are now reportedly dead following two connected shootings involving alleged criminals and the police in downtown Kingston.

It is reported that around 10:13 a.m. four men who were travelling in a car shot and killed a man on Orange Street.

While leaving the area they reportedly challenged police personnel who were at the House of Tranquility Funeral Home.

Two of the men were fatally shot during the alleged confrontation.

Two other men who were in the car escaped.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.