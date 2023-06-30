Update | Twenty detained following raid at Qahal Yahweh compound

Twenty residents of the Qahal Yahweh religious sect were arrested by the police during a raid on the group's compound in St James this morning.

The group's leader, is among the 20 now being held at the Montego Bay Freeport Police Station.

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that several photographs and other material of evidential value were removed from the compound by investigators.

This morning's operation was incident free. Over 50 members of the security forces and other agencies were involved in the operation.

This follows the removal of 23 children from the Qahal Yahweh, Paradise Avenue, facility late last month.

The children are currently in state care.

- Janet Silvera

