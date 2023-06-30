Versatile plastics now a curse, says Forestry Dep’t head

PLASTIC, WHICH was once hailed as a revolutionary material, has now become a curse that haunts the world, with an estimated eight million metric tonnes finding its way into oceans and watershed areas each year. Sadly, too often the plastic bottles, bags, packaging and other single-use items are discarded indiscriminately, often ending up into the heart of these natural havens, according to Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Department Ainsley Henry.

“The consequences of this plastic invasion are manifested in forest ecosystems, on our hillsides, in our cities or along our coastlines, (these) are intricately interconnected and the introduction of plastic disrupts its delicate balance,” Henry told a recent 1.5 to Stay Alive Knowledge Forum and Jam Session hosted by Panos Caribbean and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) at its Lady Musgrave Drive, St Andrew office.

Henry used the event held on World Environment Day earlier this month to remind Jamaicans that micro-plastics contaminate the soil, impair fertility and jeopardise the growth and survival of plants and trees. In addition to disrupting the aesthetic beauty of our forests, they also undermine the trees’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide, thereby exacerbating the challenges of climate change.

“Climate change is an undeniable reality and rising temperatures pose significant challenges to our environment and well-being,’ he warned. “However, trees hold the power to effectively combat this existential crisis,” Henry, who is also the conservator of forests, explained.

This is because trees act as natural air conditioners in a number of ways. Through evapotranspiration they release water vapour into the air which cools the surrounding environment and the shade generated by trees can lower temperatures by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. They also act as shields, blocking harmful solar radiation and reducing the heat effect in urban areas.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, UNDP Resident Representative Denise E. Antonio pointed out that the World Meteorological Office has projected that there is a 66 per cent chance that temperatures will rise 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for at least one year between 2023 and 2027, with a 98 per cent chance that the next five years will be the warmest on record.

“Average temperatures in the Caribbean have risen by 0.1° to 0.2°C per decade over the past three decades, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and in Jamaica, average annual temperature rose 0.6 °C pre-1994 to pre-2021.”

The IPCC is the scientific group assembled by the United Nations to monitor and assess all global science related to climate change.

Antonio appealed to the artistes involved in the Voices for Climate Change Education Programme to intensify their message in the music to drive home to the world, the fact that there is urgent need for industrialised nations to reduce carbon emissions, while small island states in Caribbean, who are among the worst affected, must step up adaptation and mitigation actions to protect ourselves.

“We must intercept this worrying trend to slow the rate of coastline loss, drought, temperature rise and resulting risks to our tourism and agriculture-dependent economies,” she appealed. “Nearly 100 per cent of the plastics we use today originate from fossil fuels like oil, gas or coal, which are the main sources of global-warming greenhouse gas emissions.”

“It’s therefore imperative that we hear message music and poetry about personal and practical adaptation and mitigation actions like recycling plastics and facilitating a circular economy that reduces plastic pollution through business activities that generate wealth. But there are actions that that can help lower temperatures in the short term. I urge you to produce messages about:

• Planting shade trees to reduce the heat of cities, towns, homes and offices, and reducing the use of palms which do not offer significant heat-reducing benefits.

• Increasing our use of renewable energy and LED bulbs to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

• Urging our governments to accelerate action on unrealised commitments in their Nationally Determined Contributions to shore up coastlines, foster renewable industries for greater affordability and to incorporate more shade trees and green spaces into urban planning.

“I think we can agree that the strategic application of climate change adaptation and mitigation actions offer a win-win for environment, economy and national productivity which are key pathways to poverty reduction.”